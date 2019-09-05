New festival coming to Bridlington this month

Artists from all over the UK – and beyond – will gather together in a unique celebration of creative possibilities of nature and the stunning Bridlington coastline.

The Land Sand Stone Art Festival, organised by Active Coast in association with Responsible Fishing UK, will take place from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15.

There will be workshops and demonstrations by artists including Marcelo van Els from The Netherlands; Tim Pugh from North Wales; Lancashire’s Julia Brooklyn (Land Art for Kids); Brioney McClean from Pembrokeshire; Ken Potts from Dorset; Mim Robson from Yorkshire; James Craig Page, from East Lothian (European Stone Stacking Championships); Ana Castilho, from Portugal; Julia Brooklyn and Richard Shilling, both from Lancashire; and Yorkshire’s own James Brunt.

Jon Foreman, from Pembrokeshire, will bring his creations to the beaches and woodlands around Sewerby, and Mark and Rebecca Ford of West Sussex will bring willow structures and mesmerising sculpture to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, added: “I am delighted that Active Coast has been able to work together with Responsible Fishing UK for what promises to be an amazing weekend around Bridlington and Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

"This festival is certainly unique and the first of its kind in the UK. We are hopeful that this will be the first of many to come and establish Bridlington as the home of land, sand and stone art.”

The Festival will include an attempt on the UK’s longest Sand Drawing on Friday, September 13 on one mile of Bridlington’s South and South Cliff beaches, involving local schoolchildren and the public. The Friday will also feature an Open Beach Stone Art session on Bridlington North Beach.

On Saturday, September 14 visitors will be able to join the artists in Sewerby Hall and Gardens and explore the natural landscape with a natural art trail, large creative collaborations with the artists, and stone balancing demonstrations. There will be 25% off admission to Sewerby Hall and Gardens on the Friday and Saturday when booked online in advance.

The final day of the Festival, Sunday, September 15 will include the Bridlington Stone Stacking Championship on North Beach, with competitions for adults and children. Registration in advance is required.

There will also be Stone Art Workshops and Demonstrations on North Beach, and a Sand Drawing Workshop and Open Beach Doodle on the South Beach.

James Brunt, of Responsible Fishing, said: “'Land Sand Stone' brings together some of the best Land Artists from the across the UK and Europe, for a unique Festival celebrating the Bridlington Coastline. For three days the artists will be creating beautiful work, leading demonstrations and workshops and temporarily transforming the landscape as you know it.

“Organisers from Responsible Fishing UK have been overwhelmed by the response to the festival form the land art community and are thrilled to be welcoming many artists to Bridlington from as far afield as Portugal and The Netherlands.”

Full details of Land Sand Stone are at www.ActiveCoast.org