New Ale Trail launched in Bridlington with support from Yorkshire Coast BID

The Old Ship Inn is a traditional Cask Marque and Beer accredited real ale pub with a 5* rated kitchen and cellar.

Connecting the Old Town to the Seafront, visitors are being invited to enjoy the best real ales from the area.

The trail, which was unveiled today (Monday, November 1), gives visitors the opportunity to walk around this beautiful town and visit the six real ale venues along the trail, and with the first venue conveniently located close to Bridlington Train Station, the trail boasts great transports links, making it the perfect option for those travelling from further afield.

Six unique venues make up the trail, these are: The Old Ship Inn, The Telegraph, The Brunswick Hotel, Bridbrewer and Taproom, Stackhouse Bar and the newly opened Three B’s Micropub.

Speaking about the launch of the trail, Yorkshire Coast BID CEO Kerry Carruther said: “I am delighted that we are able to support such a wonderful project that celebrates the brilliant local venues Bridlington has to offer.

“It has been such a hard time for the hospitality industry and we’re hoping this will help bring even more footfall back to this wonderful town.”

The second stop on the trail is The Telegraph, an atmospheric real ale and live music venue for over 18s only.

The Brunswick Hotel is one of the oldest hotels in the area, and the oldest venue on this trail. Established in 2020, The BridBrewer and Taproom offers a unique selection of bespoke artisan ales, all brewed on the premises.

Officially Bridlington’s first micropub, the Stackhouse Bar, opened its doors in March 2019.

The Three B’s is a true micropub with no music, sports, TVs or gaming machines anywhere to be seen.

For more information and to view a map please visit www.bridrealaleguide.co.uk.