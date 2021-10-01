Muddy marvellous pets celebrated on Muddy Dogs Day – an event devised by a Thornholme owner

Jo Milnes’ dogs Muppet, Molly and Rosie during a countryside walk. Jo Milnes’ dogs Muppet, Molly and Rosie during a countryside walk.

Jo Milnes, owner of Distinctive Pets, has come up with the concept of Muddy Dog Day, an official event which will take place on Thursday, October 30.

The day was devised to bring joy to pet owners following the lockdown so they can share the exploits of their dogs as they roll in the dirt or jump into muddy puddles and ditches.

People are now being encouraged to share their muddy dog photographs ahead of the big day.

Send your muddy dog photos to [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/distinctivepets to post your favourite photos.

Jo said: “We have all lived in serious times over the past 18 months. I am out walking my dogs each day in the countryside and they love getting muddy.

“I thought a Muddy Dog Day is something that will make people smile.

“We can all celebrate our mucky dogs, showing them galloping through puddles, so I applied for the year ahead for a Muddy Dog Day and the application was accepted.

“I am now looking for people to send in photos of their pets and share the best images, showing me I’m not the only owner who has dogs who love getting mucky and rolling in unspeakable things.

“Owners can send their images over via the Distinctive Pets Facebook page or just email tthem across.

“Please let me have your photos together with your dog’s name and what they love rolling in most! There may even be a prize for the muddiest or funniest mud monster.”