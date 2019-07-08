MP Sir Greg Knight to visit Bridlington following health service provision concerns

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight has met with Health Secretary Matt Hancock to discuss the increasing concerns over health service provision in Bridlington.

The move has been backed by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Conservative Group and Bridlington Ward members who have been meeting with concerned residents in recent months.

The Minister has also agreed to visit the town and in particular the Bridlington Hospital later this year to see for himself.

Sir Greg said: “The East Riding Council, through its Overview and Scrutiny Committee and the Health and Wellbeing Board, have been very aware of these concerns for many months and have joined me in pressing the Minister to personally intervene and see for himself just what is happening in Bridlington.

“Of course, the local authority does not deliver health services but it is playing an active role in campaigning for a better deal for Bridlington, where the hospital is run by the York Hospitals Trust.

“Local Conservative members are talking with me on a regular basis and securing the Minister’s attention to this extent is a big move in the right direction.”

He added: “Spending on the NHS nationally is at record levels and the problem in Bridlington is that local NHS managers are responsible for where services are allocated. All too often they seem to have a preference for Scarborough Hospital over Bridlington Hospital and this is something I wish to see addressed.”

A spokesman for the Bridlington Conservative Group said: “Bridlington’s Conservative councillors have been working closely with Sir Greg for some time to press for changes to health funding in the town and we are grateful for his support.

“As he says, NHS managers are responsible for where the money is spent, not East Riding Council as some have wrongly and mischievously claimed, but we will continue to work with Sir Greg and the NHS locally to see what can be done to improve service delivery.

“There is already an on-going review of NHS services that will decide the services provided at Bridlington and as East Riding councillors we will have every opportunity to represent the views of our residents, as will the residents themselves.”