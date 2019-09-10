MP showing support for East Yorkshire farmers

East Yorkshire MP Sir Greg Knight is showing his support for local farmers by backing the NFU British Farming Day (Wednesday, September 11).

The day provides a focus on the importance of British food and farming which contributes over £120 billion to the national economy and provides jobs for more than four million people.

He said: “Our farmers produce food to the highest standards in the world while protecting and enhancing our countryside and a strong farming sector is vital to our nation’s health and prosperity.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the UK leaving the EU, there has never been a more important time to Back British Farming and acknowledge the role farmers play in feeding the nation and caring for the countryside.

“British farmers not only fill the shelves of our grocery stores, they also provide the raw materials to keep 4 million people employed”.

“Farming is vital not least for the jobs it provides here in East Yorkshire and it is imperative that we support the industry by ‘buying British’ to give local farming a prosperous long-term future.”