Motor Neurone Disease charity event success at Murray Hills Solicitors in Bridlington

A charity event at a local law firm has been hailed a great success.

Murray Hills Solicitors raised £497.40 for Motor Neurone Disease Association Scarborough & Bridlington group - a charity which they are supporting this year.

Caitlin Painter, aged 12, with some of the prizes that were up for grabs on the tombola.

The meet and greet event, held at the office at King Street, included an opportunity to meet volunteers from Motor Neurone Disease group, find out more about the disease and how money raised will be used to help local people suffering with MND and their families.

Emma Long, at Murray Hills Solicitors, said: “As well as lots of information and free advice there was also a very successful tombola, delicious cakes, buns to tempt everyone and coffee or tea stand, and if that wasn't enough our good friends at Mighty Lancer Games invited Pikachu down for the day for photos and lots of hugs and high fives.

"The event was a great success and raised £497.40 to add to our growing total."

The firm decided on the Motor Neurone Disease Association Scarborough & Bridlington group to fundraise for this year as very close to our managing Directors heart as his father very sadly passed away from this awful condition.

June Williams raising money for Motor Neurone Disease with Pikachu.

The fundraising page which currently raised over £1,100, states: "At the time the family didn’t know there was anywhere to turn, their world was turned upside down as this relentless disease stole a wonderful man from them before their eyes.

"Nothing hurts like having a loved one snatched from you before their time and that is why we want to raise money and awareness of MNDa so that others going through the same know there is someone there, someone who can help and talk to; to let them know they are not alone, to let them know about the Bridlington & Scarborough group.

"The group covers the Scarborough, Bridlington, Whitby and Rydale areas and is run entirely by volunteers providing a warm welcome and friendship, offering information, advice and support with regular meeting with the chance to meet others in a similar situation who can share their experience and knowledge. The group can also help with funding for specialist equipment and services."

Also, training officer Caroline Gooder and her husband took part in the York 10k in August.

Councillors Cyril Marsburg and Jacky Foster on the tombola stall.

Emma added: "As non-runners the bar was set high but through hard work and determination Caroline absolutely smashed it, not only completing and crossing the finishing line but always raising a mighty £841.50 for the charity."