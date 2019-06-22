Motor Neurone Disease association’s Scarborough and Bridlington Group appealing for great pet pictures to star in new calendar

Attention all pet owners in the East Coast area!

The Motor Neurone Disease association’s Scarborough and Bridlington Group is creating a pet calendar, and is looking to feature purrfect cats and delightful dogs.

The group has launched a competition on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/472233826239797/posts/2131327400330423/) and is inviting local people to post a picture of their beloved pets.

The judges will than have the task to pick the finalists.

These lucky pets will get a free photoshoot with photographer Emma Addison and a free 8x6 mounted photo from the session.

The finalists will then have their professional photos put to a public vote on social media and the 12 with the most votes go into the 2020 charity MNDa calendar.

A spokesman said: “We have had some amazing entries so far including horses, Axolotl and lizards.”

Closing date for Facebook entries is 9am on Wednesday, July 17.