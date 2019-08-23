Morrison’s staff in Bridlington hand over £10,000 grant to Saint Catherine’s

A £10,000 donation has been handed over to Saint Catherine’s at the Morrison’s store in Bridlington.

The grant was made available by The Morrison’s Foundation, which supports charities in delivering projects which help to improve people’s lives.

In this case, the funding will go towards refurbishment of the hospice’s Wellbeing Centre, formerly the day hospice, which is at the main site in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough.

The plan for refurbishment includes replacing furniture, improving décor and providing some additional furniture items and clinical equipment.

The Wellbeing Centre is available to patients with specialist palliative care needs across the 1,600 square mile area covered by Saint Catherine’s – including Bridlington and other parts of East Yorkshire.

Patients can attend drop-in sessions or full day supported sessions, with transport to and from home available. They can see the medical team to address their needs and can also enjoy activities, lunch and time to socialise with other patients, staff and volunteers.

Bridlington resident Keith Wagstaff, 82, has used the Wellbeing Centre and said: “The services are excellent here – it could not be better. Everything is spot on.”

Keith, who has motor neurone disease (MND), is keen to let people in Bridlington know that they can access the services provided by Saint Catherine’s.

He said: “Have a word with your GP and see if they can recommend you for treatment. I’ve had such benefits from coming here. Everyone is so welcoming and helpful.”

If you would like to find out more about the services Saint Catherine’s provides in the Bridlington area, call (01723) 351421.

If you would like to help raise funds, contact East Yorkshire area fundraiser Lisa Craven on (01723) 378406.