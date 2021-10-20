More than 400 people join cast of ‘The Odyssey’ project – filmed along the Yorkshire Coast

The first episode of The Odyssey will be released in November.

Over 150 businesses, drama organisations and dozens of community organisations including the RLNI, RSPB and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, as well as hundreds of residents, have been taking part in audio and video recording sessions retelling Homer’s classic tale.

All major roles have now been cast and production is well underway.

Scenes have been filmed in the sea at Withernsea; Hornsea; Skipsea; Bridlington; on the cliff tops at Flamborough and Filey Brigg; along the Cleveland Way and on boats under the cliffs at Bempton and from Scarborough to Whitby.

The first episode of the story will be released in November – across Animated Object’s website and on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. It aims to set the scene of the story and introduce the Olympian Gods in their modern form, with narrators switching between the real world and the fictional world of ‘The Odyssey’.

More episodes are set to be released in December which focus primarily on Thetis – a Goddess of the seas and her wedding to the mortal king Peleus and will also show how Eris the Goddess of Chaos sets events in motion that will eventually lead to the Trojan Wars.

This has been supported by a series of large-scale sand art projects filmed by drone, which will feature in the opening credits of the episodes.

Dawn Dyson-Threadgold, from Animated Objects, said: “We’ve had a really positive response from locals and businesses up and down the coast.

“We’ve met people with different levels of experience – many of whom have never performed before but have been keen to get involved in this epic adventure on screen.

“We have such an incredible coastline and countryside and that’s why we’ve chosen to set such an epic tale in this unique and dramatic landscape.”