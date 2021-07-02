More private viewings of new artwork installation planned at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Umbraculum is a large-scale, walkthrough, ink and watercolour on paper installation.

The viewings with curator Janice Smith will be on July 7, 9, 14 and 16, and must be booked in advance.

They will be for groups of six, or two households, on Wednesdays and Fridays and are ‘prior reservation’ only.

They can be booked at the Welcome Centre at Sewerby Hall either in person or by calling 01262 673769. Standard admission charges apply.

Visitors can immerse themselves in this layered paper-based installation which draws inspiration from the gardens and heritage of Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Juliette’s approach of watercolour and ink of paper captures the curiosity of viewers to explore the details hidden in the installation.

Juliette Losq said: “Umbraculum is a large-scale, walkthrough, ink and watercolour on paper installation. Its layered form is inspired by the Telorama, or paper peepshow – an eighteenth and nineteenth century optical device and parlour entertainment – whilst also referencing the pergola found in the gardens of Sewerby Hall.

“The drawn and painted imagery imagines the gardens at a future stage of ruination, with their formal, cultivated structures being reclaimed by nature.”

Janice Smith, curator of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are delighted that Umbraculum will take its place at the venue this July, as visitors will be able to immerse themselves in the curiosity of this installation, especially with its details hidden in the work.”

Running alongside the live installation is a young person’s creative writing competition, for those aged up to 16, to respond creatively to the installation. The chosen piece will be awarded a framed print from the artist alongside a professionally printed version of their creative writing. All other entries will be featured online as responses to the artwork.