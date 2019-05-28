Model show at new venue

Members of Bridlington(Area) Railway Modellers and Train Enthusiasts held their annual show at Emmanuel Church on Saturday, May 25.

This was a new venue for the show and BARMATES would like to thank Emmanuel Church for accommodating the event at short notice.

The show far exceeded expectations as far as the attendance was concerned.

It was a good chance to showcase the hobby after the devastation that occurred at Stamford the previous weekend.

There were 12 layouts on display and these were supported by specialist trade stands.

The winner of the Steve Waring Memorial Trophy for the most popular layout in the show was Garside – a 16mm scale live steam layout presented by the 16mm Narrow Gauge Association.