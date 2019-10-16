Michael, 6, set to celebrate 'heart anniversary' at Bridlington primary school

A six-year-old Bridlington boy is due to celebrate his ‘heart anniversary’ after having his third major heart operation.

Michael Crawford was born with Pulmonary Atresia, which prevents blood flow to his lungs, and had his most recent operation in November 2018.

Michael with sister Pyper, aged 4

In fact, six years ago (October 15) Michael had his second open heart surgery, the first part of sorting out his single ventricular circulation.

Earlier this year, Michael celebrated returning back to school and his mum Sarah said the support from caring staff at the school has helped the family get through their difficult time.

Now, one year on, Bay Primary School are supporting the six-year-old and his family by holding a celebratory assembly to mark Michael’s anniversary.

Mum Sarah says that the school is “amazing” and supportive of Michael’s needed.

“He has a rare condition and we don’t know how he will be from week to week. Sometimes I have to ring Leeds and find out what’s wrong with him at that time. So all I can do is keep them involved and let them know,” she added.

Despite having one-third of the year off school Sarah says that his keeping up with his peers and is “very intelligent”.

Headteacher at Bay Primary School, Helen Gee, said: “Michael never stops smiling and he enjoys coming to school. He is an absolute delight and so keen to learn and always happy when he is in school. We really want to support him to get the best for his future, like we do for each of our children.”

Michael, who currently attends school four and a half days per week, is not viable for transplant as the right side of his heart is not developed.

Sarah first found out about Michael’s condition whilst she was pregnant. She added: “He was born with congenital heart disease. We found out when I was 20 weeks pregnant that he was going to have half a heart.

“He had surgery at four days, at nine-and-a-half months and then in November. Before his latest operation, he was very blue - his fingertips and his mouth. He was getting breathless and didn’t have much energy.”

Speaking about his condition now, she says he is better than he was before but fears he may have to reduce his days at school again.

Sarah will also be raising money for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund by organising a 'wear red day' which is part of the national event to show your support of congenital heart disease, on February 7, 2020.

The money raised will be presented to the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund at Bay Primary School after the event.