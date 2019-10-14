Megaslam show returning to Spa

The stars of Megaslam Wrestling are set to slam down in Bridlington on Monday, October 28 as part of their 10th anniversary tour.

Europe’s leading Wrestling promoters have been visiting Bridlington Spa since 2011 and are promising a show like no other this time around.

Grapple fans can expect to see the Megaslam Championship defended, one of Europe’s most prestigious Championship belts as new champion, Action Man Stixx takes to the ring.

Other stars on view include Liverpool’s Danny Hudson, ITV WOS Wrestling’s CJ Banks, two-time Megaslam Champion ’Simply The Best’ Robbie Mckenzie, new competitor Wrecking Ball Reece and many more.

Matches on show also include a Heavyweight Challenge, Triple Threat Mayhem and The Eliminator, a match where all members of Team Nasty and Team Megaslam are in the ring together and have to throw opponents over the top rope.

A spokesman said: “We always enjoy coming back to Brid. The fans in the area are really up for the action and we always guarantee two hours of non-stop family entertainment featuring the biggest stars from the world of wrestling.

“Our show is catered towards the whole family, one where kids can really let off steam and get into the action by cheering for Team Megaslam and booing Team Nasty – you get to pick your side and support them onto victory.

“We hope fans will come along and support the show.”