Marianne Vos wins women's Tour de Yorkshire after sprint finish in Scarborough

Marianne Vos produced a brave performance on an enthralling final stage to win the 2019 Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race.

Vos – a living legend in the sport with over 180 career victories to her name – joined an elite group of three riders on the fast run in to Scarborough and then outsprinted Mavi Garcia (Movistar Team Women) and Soraya Paladin (Ale Cipollini) along North Bay to wrap up the blue jersey, sponsored by Yorkshire Bank.

Tour de Yorkshire women's winner Marianne Vos.

The Dutchwoman, who rides for CCC-Liv, won the race by a seven-second margin courtesy of the bonus seconds she picked up over the two days of action. Garcia took second place on both the stage and overall standings, with Paladin in third.

The concluding stage proved to be a real war of attrition and home favourite Lizzie Deignan (Trek Segafredo) helped thin out the field with an attacking performance that saw her voted the most active rider sponsored by Dimension Data in a live Twitter poll at @letouryorkshire.

Garcia also produced a gutsy solo attack and the fact that she crested the Côtes de Grosmont and Ugglebarnby in first place meant that she earned the best climber’s jersey sponsored by LNER. Vos and Paladin eventually hauled her back and it was Vos who bossed the sprint in front of massive crowds on the seafront in Scarborough.

Christine Majerus meanwhile, crossed the line 1min 22sec later in fourth place, and that meant the Boels Dolmans rider won the best sprinter classification sponsored by Asda following her second-placed finish on Friday.

Marianne Vos wins the second stage of the Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough.

Welcome to Yorkshire Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “It was a blustery day out there but that didn’t stop the supporters coming out en-masse once again. The reception the riders received was absolutely fantastic and it will have certainly spurred them along.

“The route also proved selective and ensured the best riders came to the fore, and we were treated to another spectacular finish in Scarborough.

“Vos is the most successful rider of her generation and she proved her strength and tactical nous in a truly world-class peloton. We’re delighted to crown such a worthy winner and the 2019 Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race has been a joy to watch from beginning to end.”

Race winner Vos said: “I was nervous coming into the final because I didn’t know what power I had left in my legs after such a hard stage but to finish it off was incredible. I’m really happy to win here and the crowds in the last few days have been fantastic.

"Like us, the spectators have braved some bad weather over the last two days but they have always cheered us on. It’s been a very good race.”

Yorkshire’s very own Lizzie Deignan said: “Marianne is a phenomenal rider and thoroughly deserves this win because she rode it very smartly, so congratulations to her. This has been another fantastic race and the whole women’s peloton is incredibly grateful for the support we have received from the organisers.

"This is a top-class race and I’m looking forward to returning in September for the World Championships.