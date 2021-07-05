Manager Max presented with long service award following 35 years with funeral directors

Funeral Manager Max Robinson receives his long service award.

A worker has been recognised for his 35 years service at a Bridlington-based funeral directors firm.

Max Robinson is the manager at Ernest Brigham and F Kneeshaw and Sons Funeral Directors, which are now both based in St John Street.

He received a special commemorative award for 35 years service from his employer Dignity Funerals.

Max was born at the Old Avenue Hospital less than 200 yards away from where he now cares for those at the other end of the life cycle.

Mr Robinson said: “I was working in an engineering factory and due to the downturn in the economy in the 1970s I had already been made redundant three times. I saw an advertisement for F Kneeshaw & Sons in the Bridlington Free Press, my application was successful, and I have worked in the profession ever since.