Mallard Court worker Steve presented with long service award

Activities co-ordinator at Mallard Court Steve Moss is presented with his long service award.

An activities co-ordinator at Mallard Court care home in Bridlington has received a 15-year service award.

Steve Moss started at Barchester in July 2006 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m delighted Steve has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”