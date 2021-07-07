Mallard Court worker Steve presented with long service award
An activities co-ordinator at Mallard Court care home in Bridlington has received a 15-year service award.
Steve Moss started at Barchester in July 2006 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m delighted Steve has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”
Dianne Peters, general manager of Mallard Court, said: “Steve has demonstrated his dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents, relatives and staff year after year. I speak for all of us here at Mallard Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Steve.”