Mallard Court worker Jeannette presemnted with long service award

Jeannette Green, a domestic assistant at Mallard Court, is presented with her long service award. Photo submitted

A member of the housekeeping team at Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington has received a long service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.

Jeannette Green, a domestic assistant at Mallard Court, commenced employment at Barchester in October 2006.

Dianne Peters, general manager of Mallard Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Jeanette. I speak for all of us here a Mallard Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Jeanette.”