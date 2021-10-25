Mallard Court worker Jeannette presemnted with long service award
A member of the housekeeping team at Mallard Court Care Home in Bridlington has received a long service award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 15 years.
Jeannette Green, a domestic assistant at Mallard Court, commenced employment at Barchester in October 2006.
Dianne Peters, general manager of Mallard Court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Jeanette. I speak for all of us here a Mallard Court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Jeanette.”
Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester, said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of staff and am delighted Jeanette has achieved this milestone.”