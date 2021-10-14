Makis Showbar preparing to host junior dance-off final at South Cliff Holiday Park
Makis Leisure’s junior dance-off final will take place on Friday, October 22 at the showbar on South Cliff Holiday Park.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 11:48 am
Weekly heats have been taking place since June and the final will feature 40 children from across the UK, including from Bridlington.
The event will start at 7.30pm prompt.