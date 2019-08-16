Look back at Bridlington's local heroes from the Extraordinary People Awards

Entering its fourth year, the initiative celebrates the fantastic people and hard work happening around Bridlington that makes the town and community one to be proud of. The award nominations are made by members of the public and winners will be selected by a judging panel. There are nine categories in the Extraordinary People Awards which aims to cover

every aspect of community life in the town. Categories include Spirit of Youth Award; Charity Fundraiser of the Year; Volunteer of the Year Award; Coastal Hero Award; The Community Local Hero Award; Shaping the Future Awards; Business, Tourism and Arts Award; Carer of the Year and Teacher of the Year. To make your local hero vote visit www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk/epa-2019/

Charity Fundraiser of the Year Last year's winner Bob Taylor. Award given to a group or organisation which may not have necessarily have raised the most cash but will be judged on innovative fundraising methods and the personal effort involved.

Community Local Hero Award Last year's winner Joanne Miles. This award is for someone who strives to make their community a better place. A true shining beacon who could be an individual person who goes that extra mile to help a group or someone in the local community.

Shaping the Future Awards Bridlington Bird of Prey Centre won the award last year. Award for an education provider or a community group which has had a positive impact on its pupils/members and the wider community.

Business, Tourism and Arts Award Tidal Wave Hair won the award last year. This award is a celebration of the cross section of businesses, tourism and arts we have in Bridlington and recognises those organisations that deliver exceptional service.

