Look back at Bridlington's local heroes from the Extraordinary People Awards

Entering its fourth year, the initiative celebrates the fantastic people and hard work happening around Bridlington that makes the town and community one to be proud of. The award nominations are made by members of the public and winners will be selected by a judging panel. There are nine categories in the Extraordinary People Awards which aims to cover
every aspect of community life in the town. Categories include Spirit of Youth Award; Charity Fundraiser of the Year; Volunteer of the Year Award; Coastal Hero Award; The Community Local Hero Award; Shaping the Future Awards; Business, Tourism and Arts Award; Carer of the Year and Teacher of the Year. To make your local hero vote visit www.promenadesshoppingcentre.co.uk/epa-2019/
