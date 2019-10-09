Long service awards for Bridlington RNLI volunteers

Volunteers from the Bridlington RNLI station came together at the town's Rugby Club to honour and thank crew members for their service.

The presentations were made by Bridlington lifeboat President Richard Dunk BEM and the stations Lifeboat Operations Manager Keith Turnbull.

Ad Trower receives his 20 years service badge. Credit: RNLI/Bridlington

At the event Ken Smith was thanked for his service to Bridlington lifeboat and on his operational retirement awarded an end of service certificate for almost 40 years dedicated service to the RNLI in Bridlington.

In 1980 Ken enrolled as one of the inshore lifeboat crew, a position he held for 17 years. During this time he received an award as one the inshore lifeboat crew that saved three men off the East coast in gale force winds.

As one of the stations offshore crew he was chosen to travel to the RNLI headquarters in Poole to be trained on the then new Mersey class lifeboat 'Peggy and Alex Caird' before sailing her home to Bridlington.

He later became a tractor driver, a position that would see him launch and recover the lifeboat and those on board safely in many difficult conditions.

Coxswain Andy Rodgers awarded a 20 year service badge. Credit: RNLI/Bridlington

Ken and his wife Julie are still involved with the lifeboat station and help with many fundraising events.

Senior Helm Ad Trower received a 20 year service badge which honours his many distinguished inshore lifeboat calls over the years, along with his role with the RNLI flood rescue team.

On the arrival of the station's new Shannon lifeboat, Ad - already one of the lifeboat crew - was passed as a Shannon launch and recovery driver and Head Launcher.

Andy Rodgers, one of the station's four Coxswains, also received a 20 year service badge. He is a qualified mechanic and has experience of sailing both lifeboats and yachts around the British Isles.

His late father Brian was one of Bridlington lifeboat's Deputy Launching Authorities and for a time lifeboat Honorary Secretary.

Five year ties are not awarded by the RNLI but are a local award for crew members who have completed five years service at Bridlington. The four recipients were Adam Morland, Ash Traves, Gln Lambert and Andy Shewan.