Long service award presented to Bridlington air cadets volunteer Garry

WO Rob Hill presents the long-service award to Garry Owen.

Over the years, Mr Owen has seen hundreds of cadets pass through the squadron and has enjoyed every moment of it.

Mr Owen said: “It has been very interesting teaching cadet’s radios over the past 12 years. I have enjoyed watching the cadets learn new skills and develop their cadet careers into the armed forces and professional careers.”

Mr Hill said: “Garry not only helps with the radio instruction, but mans the tuck shop every meeting and holds the position of deputy chairman for the Cadets Civilian Welfare Committee. The committee raises funds for the cadets and also helps with any welfare issues.”

The squadron is on the lookout for new recruits.

If you are aged between 12 and 16 from Bridlington or the surrounding area you are welcome to come along to find out more, whilst those over 20 years can find out about becoming an adult civilian instructor.

Adult instructors who can give as much or as little of their time as they choose will get the chance to take part in exciting outdoor activities and gain leadership qualifications.

Cadets get the chance to take part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, annual summer camps on RAF Stations, and adventure training, all leading to an industry recognised BTEC qualification.

There are 12 cadets currently in the Bridlington RAFAC, meeting between 7pm and 9.30pm on Monday and Wednesday for parades and activities. Youngsters who fit the bill are invited to come along and find out more at The Drill Hall, Swindon Street, Bridlington. Potential cadets can undertake a free trial month.

Mr Hill added: “We’re looking for youngsters with an active interest in fun and activities and a keen interest in aviation. We provide the majority of the RAF Blue uniforms free of charge and most activities on offer such as flying, gliding and target rifle training are included in the monthly subscription of £10.”