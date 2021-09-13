Local singer Martin back in Bridlington to star in Back to Bacharach show at The Spa

Martin Neely will star in Back to Bacharach at the Spa on Friday, October 1.

Martin Neely is set to return to the area with the touring production of Back to Bacharach.

Growing up in Bempton, Martin recalls waiting in the Spa’s wings to appear as Doody as a 17-year-old taking his first steps in musical theatre.

He said: “I was taken by the vast scale of the auditorium.

Martin Neely will star in Back to Bacharach at the Spa on Friday, October 1.

“It was even bigger than it is now and BAODS shows sold well so the atmosphere was quite something.

“That anticipation is something that never deserts you, as a performer it’s what you live for.”

Since cutting his teeth with Bridlington Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s production of Grease, Martin has gone on to enjoy a successful career in and out of London’s West End.

Martin is currently starring in the production of Back to Bacharach, singing Walk on By, Close to You, I Say a Little Prayer, The Look of Love, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on my Head and many other hits from the songwriter – and will be at The Spa on Friday, October 1.

“It will be fantastic to be performing at the Spa once more,” says Martin. “I’m hoping my amdram friends and family will be in the audience. My family still live in Bridlington and are Spa regulars.”