Local scenes showcased in 2022 Saint Catherine’s calendar – available to buy now

Danes Dyke by Nicola White. Photo courtesy of Saint Catherine’s.

Saint Catherine’s ever-popular calendar, which features photographs by local supporters, is now on sale for 2022.

The calendar contains images from all four seasons, showcasing the stunning area covered by Saint Catherine’s, including Bridlington.

The pictures were chosen from hundreds submitted following an annual appeal from the charity for calendar photographs.

Bempton by Patricia Morris. Photo courtesy of Saint Catherine’s

A spokesman said: “The calendars are priced at £5 each, plus £1.50 UK postage and packing, with all the profits going towards patient care.

“They are available to buy at Saint Catherine’s charity shops, Boyes branches, online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/online-shop, by calling 01723 378406, or by emailing [email protected]”

Richard Barwick, fundraising operations team leader, added: “Our calendar is an ever-popular way of raising much-needed funds.

“The calendars are bought by thousands of supporters each year in the local area – with copies even ordered from abroad.”