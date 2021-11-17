Local fostering agency scoops two accolades at the Children and Young People’s Awards

Participation officer Nazma Liaqat walked proudly away with The Support Worker Award.

FCA’s Participation Team won The Partnership Working Awards while participation officer Nazma Liaqat walked proudly away with The Support Worker Award.

The annual awards celebrate excellence in care for children, young people and families, showcasing innovation and best practice and paying tribute to those individuals or organisations that excel in quality care provision.

Recognising the crucial role of the support worker in providing high quality care and support for children, young people and families, Nazma showed evidence of commitment to person centred approaches, alongside dedication and positive team working.

Nazma has been part of the FCA team for just under two years, with judges commenting: "Nazma is personable, extremely hardworking and completely dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable young children. She gave numerous examples of going above and beyond and thinking outside of the box. Outstanding!"

Melanie Murphy, registered manager at FCA Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, added: “Winning both of these awards is testament to all the Participation Team’s hard work. They continue to go above and beyond to ensure the very best outcomes for the children and young people across FCA.