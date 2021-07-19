Live on the Lawn summer shows planned at Burton Constable Hall

Live on the Lawn is back for its second year and is set to be even louder and livelier.

Throughout the Summer Holidays there will be an abundance of talent descending upon Sproatley, as both local and national artists and performers line-up for over 20 live shows.

From an evening of comedy featuring Britain’s Got Talent finalist Daliso Chaponda and other award winning comics like Jack Gleadow and Yuriko Kotani, to family favourite pantomimes such as Cinderella and Peter Pan, there truly is something for everyone. And if it’s live music you’ve been missing, look no further than the ‘That 80s Rock Show’ tribute and the festival-themed HallFest which showcases no fewer than 14 acts in one-day with The Black Delta Movement headlining!

Marketing and Events manager Joel Peart said: “We’re mindful of how this last year has been for everyone and we’re delighted to be able to offer the people something to look forward to with their friends and family this summer. Not to mention supporting the arts industry by giving crew members and performers the opportunity to work again.”