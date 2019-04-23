Lions funding for gym club

The North Wolds and the Bridlington Lions Clubs have donated a cheque for £1,000 (£500 per club) to the Bridlington Gymnastics Club.

The money will be used to purchase a new gymnastics beam and to financially support two of the club’s members who are heading to the world championships.

Ruby Simpson and Lily Grainger have qualified for the IAIGC World Gymnastics Competition in Nashville USA from 29 June to 6 July.

The girls will be competing on four pieces of apparatus, the bars, the beam, the vault and the floor sequence.

Ruby and Lily received the cheque from North Wolds Lions President Richard Traves, Bridlington Lions Vice President Les Taylor, and Bridlington Lion Derek Boyland.