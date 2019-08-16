Lions clubs welcome exchange youngsters

A party of young people from across the world visited Bridlington and were welcomed by members from Bridlington, Driffield and North Wolds Lions Clubs.

The event was part of the International Youth Exchange programme, organised by Lions Clubs International, which arranges for young people in the age range 18 to 22 to visit our country.

This year, there were 37 young people from 23 countries who were initially hosted by Lions club members in their own homes across the British Isles.

They then spent a week hosted by The Doncaster Deaf Trust at its school where they were accommodated and looked after in that facility.

Lions clubs from right across Yorkshire hosted the group and arranged visits around the area. One of the days was organised by clubs in this area when the group visited The Deep in Hull.