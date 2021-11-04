Lights fantastic welcoming visitors at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is welcoming visitors with stunning new permanent lighting in the woods and on the front of the house.

As people walk between the car park and the house, they can now see the new lights in changing styles and colours.

The new lighting illuminates some of the recently completed woodcarvings by Allen Stichler; the beautiful trees in the woods; and the front of the house itself.

Entry to the grounds is free.

The amazing new display will get visitors in the mood for the spectacular Sewerby Winter Woodland event from 3 – 23 December, which will feature more stunning lighting in the woods, actors, a vintage fairground, and a range of stalls.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager, Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “We are now hugely excited and getting ready for an amazing festive season! The new permanent lighting already looks absolutely stunning, and tickets for the Winter Woodland events are selling well, too!”

Full details of all facilities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, including the zoo and the Clock Tower Café, events over the coming weeks, and the Sewerby Winter Woodland, are at www.sewerbyhall.co.uk

