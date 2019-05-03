Lifeboat crew launches after sailing coble is taken from the harbour

A member of Bridlington's lifeboat crew sprang into action when he spotted his own coble sailing out of the harbour last night.

Jordan Harrison had sat down for a meal with his colleagues Sarah Berry and Joff Pearson at Richie's Cafe Bar when he spotted the 17ft boat he owned being taken out to sea.

A statement on the Bridlington Lifeboat facebook page said: "The trio rushed down to the harbour and boarded Jordan's fishing boat Yorkshire Rose and set off in pursuit of the coble, which by this time was some distance away.

"After a while the Yorkshire Rose caught up with the small boat to see a lone man on board.

"Worried by the response the crew were getting from the man they became concerned for his welfare and alerted the Coastguard. At 7.35pm both lifeboats were paged.

"The inshore lifeboat launched, with the all-weather lifeboat on standby. On reaching the two boats, the inshore Helm Grant Walkington gathered information from Jordan that they had managed to talk the man into putting a life jacket on and head back to the harbour.

"Both crews decided to follow from a distance and escort the lone sailor to safety.

"Once safely moored up, the man was met by waiting coastguards and police."