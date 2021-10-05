Libraries to host children’s events programme as part of The East Riding Festival of Words

Puppets Plays and Storydays are back again with another entertaining puppet storytelling, this time of ‘Three little fish and the big bad shark’ by Ken Geist. Puppets Plays and Storydays are back again with another entertaining puppet storytelling, this time of ‘Three little fish and the big bad shark’ by Ken Geist.

Children’s events will take place from Tuesday, October 12 to Sunday, October 24 and tickets are available from www.festivalofwords.co.uk and from the venues hosting events.

This event will be touring around libraries in the East Riding, starting October 12 in Pocklington and then throughout the next 11 days visiting Hornsea, Haltemprice, South Cave, Cottingham, Goole, Snaith, Brough, Howden and finishing on October 23 in Bridlington and Beverley.

The closing day of the children’s festival will take place on ‘Superhero Sunday’, 24 October. It starts with a workshop hosted by Carol from Puppets Plays and Storydays and children are invited to bring unwanted newspapers from home and recycle them into a puppet to take home.

This is followed by the very talented Bill Booth, who is running a superhero drawing workshop, and the festival finishes with ‘Sleepy Tales for Superheroes’ hosted by library super-storytellers, Gillian and Angela.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “This a fantastic programme of events for children, and it is very exciting that we are able to hold live events again this year. I am very pleased to see these events taking place in many different locations, and I know they will prove hugely popular!”