LGBTQ+ books made available in East Riding Libraries

To mark Hull Pride on Saturday, East Riding Libraries and Customer Services are proud to share their curated collection of LGBTQ+ books.

There are fiction and non-fiction titles available, from Amy Lamé's 'Pride to Prejudice', to Owl and Fox Fisher’s 'Trans Teen Survival Guide', plus classics like Virginia Woolf's 'Orlando'.

The collection of books can be viewed on the website.

There is also a digital collection of LGBTQ+ titles available as eBooks and eAudiobooks on Borrowbox, free to download using your East Riding library card.