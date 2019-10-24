Learn to navigate by natural means

People will have the chance to learn how to survive in the wilderness thanks to the Active Coast programme.

The Cover the Coast sessions take place in some of the spectacular locations on the East Riding coastline.

The final session, Wilderness Navigation, will be held on Friday, November 1 from 10am to noon at Danes Dyke.

This will be a chance to join session leader Brian Bate and learn how to use nature to navigate a way home.

Mr Bate said: “Imagine being lost in the wilderness without a map or compass to help you! This session will help you navigate to safety.”

The event is free. Participants should meet at Danes Dyke car park (where there is a parking charge). Visit www.bridspa.com/events to book a place.