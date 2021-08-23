Last chance to submit stunning sea photos for charity competition

Last year's winning photograph, taken by Laurence Hartwell.

The competition, which closes on Tuesday, August 31, encourages photographers of all abilities to submit images that capture the UK’s unique relationship with the sea, including its merchant ships, fishermen, coasts, harbours and ports.

With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to see restrictions imposed for much of the year, the Society is once again encouraging individuals to look back through their photo albums and submit images old and new, with the overall winner receiving a £500 photographic equipment voucher.

In addition to the dedicated entry submission form on the Society’s website, entrants can now also submit photos through its newly-launched Instagram channel (@ShipwreckedMariners) by using the hashtag #SMSPhotoComp2021.

Captain Justin Osmond RN, said: “The maritime industry in the UK often suffers from being out of sight and out of mind, but it is truly essential in keeping us going as an island nation and no matter where we are, we all have a connection to the sea.

“Whilst the entries we have received so far are of outstanding quality, it is quite possible that this year’s winning photograph has yet to be submitted, so I would encourage anyone who has images on their phone, camera or computer to submit them before the deadline and keep an eye out for the results in September!”

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society supports fishermen, merchant mariners and their dependants who are suffering financial hardship, whether due to accident, ill health, unemployment or in retirement after a life spent working at sea. In 2020, a £1 million Covid response fund was set up by the Society, to directly help those in the maritime community who were impacted by the pandemic.