Last chance to enter The Scarborough News Excellence In Business Awards

The deadline for entries to the Yorkshire coast’s top business awards is almost here.

The Scarborough News Excellence In Business Awards 2019 showcase the best companies and staff on the coast, and inland to Ryedale and East Yorkshire.

Aimee Evans claimed Young Entrepreneur of the Year

The deadline for entries is Friday October 11 – so now is the time to act if you want your business or employees to receive a deserving accolade as being among the best on the coast.

It’s your chance to put forward the names of employees, and of businesses large and small, with a number of categories up for grabs. Enter now at www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk

The glitzy black-tie presentation ceremony, which is moving into the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa for the first time, is on Friday November 29.

Don’t miss the prestigious Scarborough News Excellence In Business Awards 2019 by entering or nominating a business or business person who deserves recognition.

The awards are now in their sixth year, and are open to businesses in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey, Ryedale and Bridlington/East Yorkshire.

Castle Employment were awarded Medium Business of the Year last year

It’s free to enter and a great platform to highlight your business at what has become the best night of the Yorkshire coast calendar for local firms.

McCain is again the main sponsor for the ceremony, and BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration will again be the host.

Boyes Stores have recently come on board to back the awards again, sponsoring the New Business of the Year award.

Chairman and joint Managing Director Andrew Boyes said: “It is an important event that showcases and celebrates the good work and contribution made by local businesses for the benefit of the town.”

The categories for the awards are:

● Business of the Year (sponsored by McCain)

● New Business of the Year (sponsored by Boyes)

● Leisure/Retail Business of the Year (sponsored by Lloyd Dowson)

● SME Business of the Year (sponsored by CU Scarborough)

● Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Hull University)

● International Business of the Year

● Sustainable Business Award

● Digital/Technology Development Award

● Employer of theYear (sponsored by Plaxton)

● Company CSR Initiative of the Year (sponsored by McCain)

● Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by YH Training)

● Entrepreneur of the Year

● East Yorkshire Business of the Year (sponsored by West Building Supplies).

The drinks reception is sponsored by Castle Employment and SIV The Spa is the champagne sponsor.

Enter now at www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday October 11.