Joyous Tina Turner show heading to the Bridlington Spa this Saturday

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses.

Brought to you by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney – Queen Of The Night, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

Audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses.

Elesha said: “I am so excited to be back on the road and can’t wait to visit Bridlington.

“I love performing as Tina Turner and this is just such a brilliant show that truly celebrates her incredible music and career. It truly is an honour to be the lead in a show that is focused on such a musical icon and to travel all over the UK taking that music to people who want to have a great night out is fantastic.

“What’s Love Got To Do With It? is quite simply about having a good night out with your friends and enjoying life so get ready to party.”