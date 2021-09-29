Josh tackles marathon feat this Sunday to raise funds for Huntington’s cause

Josh Beasley-Hall is set to take part in this year’s marathon which will be held on Sunday (October 3).Josh Beasley-Hall is set to take part in this year’s marathon which will be held on Sunday (October 3).

He has set up a JustGiving page to raise £2,500 for the Huntington’s Disease Association as he prepares to tackle the famous race.

Josh has enjoyed a fantastic response to his appeal with the current total at £1,400, helped by 71 supporters.

Josh has been fundraising for Huntington’s Disease since he was diagnosed at the age of 18 and has raised more than £13,000 so far by completing a number of arduous tasks.

Some of the challenges have included a trek for five consecutive days across the Grand Canyon to Zion National Park and climbing to the top of Mont Blanc in the Alps back in 2016.

Huntington’s Disease is inherited and affects the body’s nervous system - the network of nerve tissues in the brain and spinal cord that co-ordinate your body’s activities.

Josh said: “At the age of 10 I lost my mum to Huntington’s Disease and unfortunately I was also diagnosed with the genetically inherited incurable illness at the age of 18.

“I have vowed that since my diagnosis I will do everything I physically can to promote awareness and raise funds for Huntington’s Disease Association to help fund a cure.

“This is my first-ever marathon so any donations or sharing of my post would be amazing and massively appreciated.

“I know times have been extremely hard especially during lockdown and the global pandemic but I am asking businesses and the Bridlington community to support me.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/Josh-Beasley6 if you would like to donate to Josh’s campaign.