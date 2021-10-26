Joint 50th birthday bash raises Cancer Research UK cash
Bridlington couple Steve and Tracy Harvey organised a special birthday celebration at the Expanse Hotel.
The pair held a joint 50th birthday party and used the event to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.
Mr Harvey said: “We have both lost parents to cancer and thought it would be good to get a group of our friends together and try and raise some funds. We managed to raise £630 on the night, which was great.
“There was more than 70 people there and the Scarborough Garrison (Star Wars cosplay) supported the event free of charge.
“Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can go to fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/tracy-and-steves-50th-birthday-bash for more details.”