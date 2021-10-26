Joint 50th birthday bash raises Cancer Research UK cash

The Scarborough Garrison (Star Wars cosplay) supported the joint 50th birthday party free of charge.

Bridlington couple Steve and Tracy Harvey organised a special birthday celebration at the Expanse Hotel.

The pair held a joint 50th birthday party and used the event to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Mr Harvey said: “We have both lost parents to cancer and thought it would be good to get a group of our friends together and try and raise some funds. We managed to raise £630 on the night, which was great.

Bridlington couple Steve and Tracy Harvey during the special birthday celebration at the Expanse Hotel. Steve is dressed up as Star Wars character Boba Fett.

“There was more than 70 people there and the Scarborough Garrison (Star Wars cosplay) supported the event free of charge.