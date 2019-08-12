Join bats and moths event at Flamborough

A Batty Bats and Magical Moths event will be held at South Landing Local Nature Reserve, Flamborough.

It takes place on Friday, August 30 between 7.30pm and 9.30pm.

The event will be a chance to discover the wildlife in the woods and meadows at South Landing, and to learn how to use a bat detector with the East Yorkshire Bat Group and to listen for bats.

Specialist Alan Rodda will gather participants round the moth light to see the beauty of the moths.

There will also be fun arts, crafts and activities in the Living Seas Centre.

A spokesman for the event said: “Booking is essential: tickets for adults cost £3.50 each; adults over 60 £2.50. A family ticket for up to two adults and three children costs just £9.

“Book online for this event at www.bridspa.com/events or call 01482 395320 in office hours.”