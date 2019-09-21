Join allotment sessions during harvest time

Transition Town Bridlington Community allotment sessions are being held every Sunday until the end of October from 2pm to 4pm.

The sessions will offer people the chance to make new friends and help to continue the transformation of an overgrown plot into a productive one.

A spokesman said: “Over the next few sessions we’ll be harvesting tomatoes, beans, courgettes, marrows, squashes and chard and sowing green manures to improve the soil over winter.

“Produce is shared between people helping at the sessions and surplus is donated to the Kingfisher Cafe.

“The allotment is located on Allotment Walk, which is immediately on the left as you turn right into Enterprise Way from Bessingby Way, just behind Morrisons.

“For more information phone 01262 676422 or go on Facebook at transitiontownbridlington.”