Jewison Lane route will be closed to allow carriageway patching work later this month

The road closure is to allow for carriageway patching works (28 and 29 October will see work in the day, while there will be night operations on Monday, November 1).

The road will be closed to traffic for around six days but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.

The restrictions are necessary to enable work to be carried out while ensuring the safety of the public.