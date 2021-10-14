Jewison Lane route will be closed to allow carriageway patching work later this month
There will be traffic restrictions along the entire length of Jewison Lane, Sewerby, from Thursday, October 28.
The closure is to allow for carriageway patching works (28 and 29 October will see work in the day, while there will be night operations on Monday, November 1).
The road will be closed to traffic for around six days but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.
The restrictions are necessary to enable work to be carried out while ensuring the safety of the public.
The alternative route for traffic affected by the road closure will be via Short Lane, Bempton Lane, Marton Road,Aysgarth Rise, Marton Road Roundabout, Marton Gate, Marton Gate Roundabout,West Crayke, and Sheeprake Lane. The diversion route will be signed at the time of closure.