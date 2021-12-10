January launch date to book Bridlington Summer chalets announced – see the full details here

Following the successful launch of online bookings for Spring lets the council’s Coastal Services team have announced that online booking for the Summer lets will start on Saturday, January 8 at 9am. Photo courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced the next launch date to book Summer chalets in Bridlington.

Following the successful launch of online bookings for Spring lets, the council’s Coastal Services team has announced that online booking for the Summer lets will start on Saturday, January 8 at 9am. Summer lets 2022 will be bookable for hire from May 20 until October 1 next year. Daily and weekly hire for this period will be priced from £25 per day and £75 weekly.

For those who are unable to book online, they can call the office on 01262 678255 from 9.30am on the same date.

However, chalets booked via this method will be subject to availability.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “I am delighted that the online booking system has proved successful so far, and I look forward to the launch of online bookings for summer lets in the New Year. I know that they will be hugely popular!”

Go to tinyurl.com/bvrwj6vf for more information about the chalets.