James Dick OBE, DL, to become new Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire

The new Lord Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire has been announced.

James Dick, OBE, DL, will succeed The Hon Dame Susan Cunliffe-Lister, DCVO, who will step down in November after 14 years as The Queen’s representative in the county.

Mr Dick is a deputy lieutenant and has previously served as the county’s High Sheriff.

Mr Dick said: “I am most privileged to have been invited by Her Majesty The Queen to be her personal representative within the East Riding of Yorkshire in succession to Dame Susan who has done so much for this county over the 14 years of her tenure.

“She’ll be a very tough act to follow but she leaves me a strong platform to build upon.

“I very much look forward to serving the people of the county and with the support of the vice lord-lieutenant and the deputy lieutenants, I look forward to developing the work of the Lieutenancy and creating fresh opportunities.”

The Hon Dame Susan Cunliffe-Lister, DCVO, said: “I am delighted to be handing over the lieutenancy to someone who has done so much for the community in Hull and the East Riding and of whom I have a huge admiration.”