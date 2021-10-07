Inshore lifeboat called to rescue what looked like a person close to Bridlington Spa and return to base with a football

A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “Even though on this occasion it was a football, it could well have been a person. If you see anything that could be a person in distress, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”

The ILB Ernie Wellings 852 was undertaking mooring and berthing drills in the harbour and responded immediately.

Helm Jason Stephenson took his crew to search the vicinity and discovered the casualty was in fact a football, which was recovered safely.

A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “Even though on this occasion it was a football, it could well have been a person.