Inshore lifeboat called to rescue what looked like a person close to Bridlington Spa and return to base with a football
An inshore lifeboat training exercise turned into an emergency callout when a member of the public dialled 999 and asked for the coastguard after spotting what looked like a person in the water just off the Bridlington Spa.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 11:10 am
The ILB Ernie Wellings 852 was undertaking mooring and berthing drills in the harbour and responded immediately.
Helm Jason Stephenson took his crew to search the vicinity and discovered the casualty was in fact a football, which was recovered safely.
A Bridlington RNLI spokesman said: “Even though on this occasion it was a football, it could well have been a person.
“If you see anything that could be a person in distress, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”