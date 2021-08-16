Inaugural Brid Seacrow Trail attracts more than 100 entries – find out how to see them here

Bridlington’s inaugural scarecrow route, known as the Seacrow Trail, is enthralling families this week, with more than 100 impressive entries to see across the town.

The entries, created by businesses and households for everyone to walk round and enjoy, will be on show until Saturday (August 21).

The theme is ‘Beside the seaside’ and the imagination and creativity shown by all involved has been praised by the organisers.

A spokesperson said: “We have everything from mermaids and pirates, to divers, sea creatures and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Go to www.facebook.com/bridstreetrail to find out more about the Seacrow Trail.

“There is a Facebook page called Bridlington Street Trails that has all the key details on it, including where you can see the seacrows and the link to the app’what3words’.

“Once downloaded onto your phone, click the link on the Trails page on Facebook and it will take you to the trail on the ‘what3words’app.

“This has all the seacrows marked on it so you can work out a route to cover them all.

“We have a judge who will be looking at all the entries as Morrisons, Tescos and Pollys Hobby Hut have all donated some prizes.

“A big thank you to everyone who has taken part, and we hope that the second Seacrow Trail next year will be bigger and better.”

