More than 100 people took part in the event this year by cycling, running or walking.

IN PICTURES: Tour de Bridlington raises over £10,000

The fifth Tour de Bridlington raised over £10,000 with more than 100 competitiors cycling, running and walking around the town.

The event based at Headlands School and has increased the total to around £50,000.

Tour de Bridlington 2019

Tour de Bridlington 2019

Tour de Bridlington 2019

Tour de Bridlington 2019

