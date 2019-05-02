The Tour de Yorkshire finishing in Scarborough

IN PICTURES: The Tour de Yorkshire's previous visits to our area

Some of the world's leading cyclists will be on the Yorkshire coast this weekend when the fifth edition of the Tour de Yorkshire visits Bridlington, Whitby and Scarborough.

Here's a look back to some of the previous visits the Tour has made to our region, since the very first stage of the very first race brought riders including Sir Bradley Wiggins to tackle the roads on our doorstep.

Crowds gather as the cyclists head along the seafront towards the finish line in the 2018 race.

1. Scarborough South Bay

Andy Standing
freelance
The first edition of the race in 2015 took the peloton through the Dalby Forest.

2. Dalby Forest

Riders passing through the centre of the village last year.

3. Muston

The Tour de Yorkshire races along Filey seafront and turns toward the town centre met with cheering crowds in 2018.

4. Filey

