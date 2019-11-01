IN PICTURES: Spook-tacular events as children enjoy Halloween in Bridlington

Children have enjoyed a variety of events in Bridlington to get into the Halloween spirit.

This week youngsters have visited Burton Agnes Hall's Spooky Woodland Walk and took part in pumpkin carving at the Living Seas Centre, in Flamborough, and at Sewerby Hall. The Promenade Shopping Centre also have a trick or treat trail which involves children going around the shops looking for clues and in return they will received treats from the shops in the centre. On Halloween evening, staff at Tesco Bridlington got into the Halloween spirit and handed out prizes to the best fancy dressed customers between 4-8pm.

Isabelle Jackson, aged 4, pumpkin carving at the Living Seas Centre, Flamborough.

Alice Langley, aged 7, taking part in Active Coast pumpkin carving at Sewerby Hall, Bridlington.

Charlie Hague, aged 6, at Burton Agnes Hall's Spooky Woodland Walk.

Active Coast pumpkin carving at Sewerby Hall, Bridlington.

