IN PICTURES: Smiles all round as Green Hedges Day Nursery children graduate

Green Hedges Day Nursery on Crown Crescent celebrated their upcoming leavers with a fun-filled graduation party.

The event included performances of several songs, including a phonics song, a French song, a shapes and colours song and culminated in a charming performance of “We can sing a Rainbow” in sign language.

The 23 graduates wore graduation gowns and hats and all received a graduation certificate.

There followed a picnic lunch and professional face painting with Sandra Moseley of Finishing Touches, Scarborough

Children also enjoyed a disco, games, musical instruments, pom-poms and a happy photo-booth session and all children received a goody bag, graduation photo, poem and a cup cake with class of 2021.

Carol Morley said: “We had a wonderful time at the party and all the children really enjoyed it.

“After a hard year I want to thank the staff for all their dedication and support over the last 16 months.

“I’d also like to thank parents for their support and cooperation throughout the year.

“We wish all our fabulous boys and girls a successful transition to big school.

“It’s been a pleasure to watch them grow and develop and we wish all our families the best of luck in the future.”

Manager Carol Morley presents the children with their graduation scrolls

Recovering hats

Staff celebrate with the Nursery Graduates.

Enjoying the big day