IN PICTURES: Poppy Appeal launched in Bridlington

The Poppy Appeal has officially been launched in Bridlington this weekend.

A service was conducted by Reverend Matthew Pollard, Rector of Bridlington Priory and Padre of the Royal British Legion Bridlington Brach, at the war memorial on Saturday morning. The rededication of garden of remembrance took place at 11am.

Members of various groups and organisations involved with the poppy appeal at the Promenades Shopping Centre.

Poppy crosses, which were laid at the service, are available in the Bridlington Town Council Office and can be laid until Saturday November 9. Members of the public can purchase a poppy cross for a suggested donation of £1.

Afterwards, representatives from the Royal British Legion, Mayor Liam Dealtry and various local groups gathered in the Promenades Shopping Centre for the launch of this year’s appeal.

The Royal British Legion's largest fundraiser, aims to raise over £50 million to help support serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces community and their families.

Wearing a poppy represents all those who lost their lives on active service in all conflicts; from the beginning of the First World War right up to the present day.

Poppy cross at the war memorial

Sea Cadets selling poppies at the launch. Pictured Ebony Hewitt, 11, Jack Allsopp , 14, Annabella Hewitt, 13, and James Cheetham, 11.

Rededication of the memorial garden