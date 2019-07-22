IN PICTURES: Jess Glynne's return to the UK stage at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

The singer had cancelled several shows in June, including at Dalby Forest, but was back on song, with hits including Hold My Hand, Rather Be, My Love, These Days and a finale of I’ll Be There. Support came from electro-pop band Deco. Next up at the theatre is Kylie on August 1.

